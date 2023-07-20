Met Éireann predicts a rather unsettled weekend, with spells of rain at times. \ Philip Doyle

Friday

Met Éireann predicts cloudy conditions on Friday, with a few bright spells.

Scattered outbreaks of rain will develop in the west during the morning before spreading eastwards during the afternoon and evening.

The southeast will have a mostly dry day. Highest temperatures will range from 15°C to 19°C. Friday night with be wet, with outbreaks of rain. It will be mild, with lowest temperatures of 12°C to 15°C.

Saturday

Saturday will be a wet and cloudy day, with outbreaks of rain, heavy at times. It will be humid, with top temperatures of 15°C to 18°C.

Saturday night will bring further spells of rain with limited dry periods. Temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C.

Sunday

Met Éireann predicts wet and cloudy conditions on Sunday, with outbreaks of rain.

The rain will gradually clear from northern and western counties during the morning, but is likely to linger in the east and south for a time. Maximum temperatures of 17°C to 20°C.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses autumn reseeding, feed options prior to winter, National Genotyping Scheme applications and National Farm Safety Week.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at purchasing rams, concentrate supplementation for lambs and tagging considerations.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks about management of summer mastitis and the bull's role in breeding management.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh discusses the delay in the harvest, nitrates rules, the use of fungicide on beet crops and this week's cover crops focus.