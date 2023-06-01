With dry, warm and largely sunny conditions forecast over the coming week, soil moisture deficits will generally increase by 10mm to 25mm, likely ranging from 40mm to 70mm, with growth becoming increasingly restricted.

Friday

Met Éireann forecasts warm and sunny conditions for Friday, with a possibility of cloud building across Ulster.

Highest temperatures will range from 18°C to 25°C, with moderate northeasterly winds.

Friday night will bring clear, dry conditions, with lowest temperatures of 5°C to 11°C in light easterly breezes.

Saturday

Saturday will be sunny and dry, with scattered cloud. Somewhat cloudy to begin in northern parts, but clearing in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 18°C to 23°C, with light easterly or variable winds.

Saturday night will be clear and dry, with the odd patch of mist developing before dawn. Temperatures will range between 8°C and 11°C in light easterly or variable winds

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts a sunny start to Sunday, with variable cloud developing over the western half of the country later on in the day, before clearing again in the late evening.

Temperatures will range from 18°C to 25°C in light easterly or variable winds.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses best practices for harvesting silage in the current warm weather window and fertiliser application prior to second-cut silage.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at grassland management techniques during times of a soil moisture deficit, faecal egg counting for parasite control and the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks managing declining grass growth during times of reduced soil moisture, slurry application for second-cut silage and the importance of farm safety as summer holidays approach.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh discusses fungicide application to spring barley, the incidence of wild oats and the progress of spring oats and bean crops.