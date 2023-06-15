Thundery showers are forecast for the coming weekend.

Friday

Met Éireann forecasts showery rain across the country during Friday. The rain will be heavy at times, with a possibility of isolated thunderstorms.

Temperatures will range from 18°C to 26°C.

Friday night will be cloudy, with scattered showers continuing. Mist and fog patches will develop in some areas. Temperatures will be mild, ranging from 13°C to 16°C.

Saturday

Saturday will see scattered showers continuing throughout the day. Some of the showers will be heavy and isolated thunderstorms and spot flooding will be possible.

Sunny spells will develop in between showers during the afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures will range from 19°C to 22°C.

Saturday night will see showers die out, leaving clear spells. Temperatures will be mild, ranging from 12°C to 16°C.

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts sunny spells and showers for Sunday. Highest temperatures will range from 19°C to 22°C in a light to moderate southeasterly wind.

Sunday night will bring isolated showers, with most areas staying dry. Lowest temperatures will range from 12°C to 15°C in a light and variable wind.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, Adam Woods discusses confusion surrounding ACRES measures, drought management and SCEP tagging.

Sheep management

Darren Carty takes a look at grass supplies post-weaning, the extension to the TAMS deadline, the upcoming Sheep 2023 event and the lamb trade.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan talks about varied grass growth, approaches to feeding during grass shortages and breeding tips.

Tillage management

Siobhan Walsh discusses the progress of spring barley and beans, high temperature stress on crops and the upcoming Teagasc crop cover cultivations open day.