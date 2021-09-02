Warm weather will continue, but clouds will pose a risk of drizzle and light showers. / Ramona Farrelly

Friday

Friday will be largely cloudy, with mist and fog clearing as the day progresses.

Some sunny spells will develop through the day, with the best of any sunshine in the northeast of the country.

It will be mainly dry for most of the day, though there is the chance of a few light showers.

There will be highs ranging from 16°C to 19°C, with light to moderate east or southeasterly winds.

Largely dry with clear spells on Friday night, but there may be a few patches of mist and drizzle. Lowest temperatures of 10°C - 12 °C, with light southeast or variable breezes.

Saturday

According to Met Éireann, Saturday will be a largely dry day with sunny spells, but there will be a greater chance of showers.

Highest temperatures between 18°C and 21°C in light south or southeasterly winds.

Saturday night will be generally dry, but rain will develop in the southwest later.

Winds from the southeast will freshen and a change in weather conditions will bring milder air over the country from the south.

The temperatures on Saturday night are not expected to fall below 13°C to 14°C.

Sunday

Sunday will turn rather wet across the south and west as a spell of rainy weather approaches the country.

Northern and eastern counties are expected to stay largely dry until later in the day.

Despite the rain and fresh southerly winds, it will feel warmer and afternoon temperatures will bring highs of 18°C to 21°C.

Sunday night will bring outbreaks of rain across most of the country, but temperatures are expected to remain above 15°C.

The current forecast indicates that this warmer weather will continue through to midweek next week, with warm nights too.

There will be rain at times, but some sunny spells also.

Management notes

Tillage

With harvest just about wrapped up and fields cleared of straw, growers should consider getting some oilseed rape or catch crops planted, writes Andy Doyle.

Beef

Adam Woods takes a look at building grass covers on beef farms, tips on autumn calving and he has the details of an upcoming dairy beef webinar.

Dairy

Aidan Brennan says that farmers should shop around when it comes to buying feed.

Sheep

There is a risk with fertiliser prices spiking that farmers will hold off spreading or apply less, which is a false economy if it cuts the grass season short, writes Declan Marren.