Friday

Friday will start mostly cloudy, with scattered heavy showers in the east and showery outbreaks of rain in the west, while the best of the drier, brighter conditions will lie through the middle of the country.

Highest temperatures of 17°C to 22°C in light variable breezes.

Friday night will be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain turning persistent and locally heavy at times, according to Met Éireann.

Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 11°C in Munster and Connacht, but not falling below 12°C to 15°C in Ulster and Leinster, in light variable winds.

Saturday

It will be a cloudy start on Saturday morning, with rain persisting in part of Ulster and Leinster throughout the day, but sunny spells and showers to push into the south and west. Highest temperatures of 14°C to 18°C in light to moderate southeast or variable winds.

On Saturday night, while there is still some uncertainty about just how windy it may get, generally it looks like wet, says Met Éireann.

Blustery conditions will extend from the south across the country, with some heavy falls of rain at times.

Lowest temperatures of 8°C to 13°C generally, as fresh and gusty southeasterly winds veer southwesterly later.

Sunday

The rain is set to be heavy at times and will gradually clear northwards on Sunday morning, followed by sunny spells and a few showers in the afternoon.

Highest temperatures of 15°C to 20°C, warmest in the east, with fresh to strong and gusty cyclonic variable winds becoming southerly and moderate during the afternoon.

On Sunday night, wet and blustery conditions will return, clearing to showers from the south by morning.

Remaining mild, with temperatures holding above 10°C to 15°C generally in moderate to fresh and gusty east to southeast winds.

Management notes

Beef management

This week, Adam Woods talks dry weather, weaning and BDGP targets.

Dairy management

Aidan Brennan takes a look at the impact of the prolonged dry spell on grass growth and discusses the next steps now that more rain is forecast.

Tillage management

Planting winter rape is well under way in much of the country, while spring cereal harvesting is really only getting going in northern counties, Andy Doyle reports.

Sheep management

Darren Carty goes through autumn grazing plans, lime and optimum lambing dates.