Met Éireann predicts breezy and wet weather over the weekend.

Friday

There will be sunny spells and scattered showers on Friday, according to Met Éireann.

It will turn cloudier at times during the afternoon and evening as heavier showers moves eastwards. Highest temperatures will range from 16°C to 20°C.

Friday night will bring isolated showers. The showers will become more frequent overnight in the west and northwest and some of them will be heavy. Temperatures will range from 10°C to 13°C.

Saturday

The national weather forecaster said Saturday will be breezy, with sunny spells and scattered showers. There will be some heavy and thundery downpours, which may cause spot flooding.

Very strong winds are possible for a time in the northwest, with highest temperatures of 16°C to 20°C.

Saturday night will bring clear spells and scattered showers, with heavy downpours and spot flooding possible. Lowest temperatures will range from 11°C to 13°C.

Sunday

Met Éireann predicts sunny spells and scattered showers for Sunday. Highest temperatures will range from 17°C to 21°C, with a moderate southwest to west wind.

Sunday night will be cloudy and wet, with heavy rain in places. Temperatures will be mild, ranging from 14°C to 15°C.

Management notes

Beef management

In this week’s beef notes, beef editor Adam Woods discusses difficult grazing conditions, supplementation for forward cattle and buying cattle this autumn.

Sheep management

Sheep editor Darren Carty takes a look at cobalt deficiencies, grass management and queries around the Sheep Improvement Scheme.

Dairy management

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan talks about management techniques in light of heavy rainfall, fertiliser application and managing bloat.

Tillage management

Tillage editor Siobhan Walsh discusses oilseed rape progress, stubble cultivation and straw incorporation and catch crop seeding rates.