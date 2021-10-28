It is important to ensure the feed you are buying is good quality. \ Claire Nash

Friday morning will see any lingering rain in the east and northeast clear into the Irish Sea, and will be followed by sunny spells and scattered showers.

The showers will become frequent and heavy in the west by the afternoon, merging into longer spells of rain as they track eastwards.

It will be driest with the best of the sunshine across the eastern half of the country, in light to moderate southerly winds.

Highest temperatures will range from 10 °C to 13 °C.

Friday night will see scattered showers continue, tending to move north eastwards through the night. Patches of mist and fog will develop too in a light southerly breeze.

It will become chilly under largely clear skies, with temperatures falling to between 3 °C and 7 °C.

According to Met Éireann, Saturday will be a day of sunny spells and showers, most frequent over the western half of the country but becoming more isolated during the evening.

Much of the eastern half of the country will see a lot of dry weather during the day and the best of the sunny spells.

It will be quite cool in light to moderate south to southwest breezes. Highest temperatures will range from 10 °C to 13 °C.

Saturday night will be a wet and breezy night as a spell of rain moves into the west and southwest and extends across the country, which will turn heavy at times.

Fresh southeasterly winds will accompany the rain and will become strong along the coasts. Lowest temperatures will range from 4 °C to 8 °C.

On Sunday, the rain will continue in the east and north, with sunny spells and heavy showers elsewhere.

It will be a breezy day with moderate to fresh southeast to southwest winds, the winds will be strong at times near coasts. Highest temperatures will range from 10 °C to 13 °C.

Rain will linger in northern areas for a time on Sunday night, and there will be further heavy showers in the west and south.

It will be milder in northern areas under cloudier skies. There will be light to moderate west to northwest winds generally, but strong westerlies will affect the south coast.

There will be a good deal of dry and clear weather across the centre of the country, it will become colder as temperatures fall to between 1 °C and 4 °C.

Management notes

Tillage

There may still be time to get more winter planting done but higher input costs should cause a questioning for certain fields, writes Andy Doyle.

Dairy

In this week's dairy management notes, Aidan Brennan looks at the implications of the wet weather, treating chronically infected cows and planning your retirement.

Beef

This week the weather has meant a lot of cattle have been housed. As farms shift into winter mode, Adam Woods has some advice for beef farmers for the weeks ahead.

Sheep

With the composition of concentrate feeds varying depending on what ingredients merchants find good value, it is important to ensure the feed you are buying is good quality, writes Darren Carty.