Farmers will continue to face unsettled conditions over the weekend, according to Met Éireann.

Friday

Friday will see a wet start with outbreaks of rain and drizzle nationwide, which will become heavy in places, says Met Éireann.

Morning rain will slowly clear northwards during the afternoon and evening, but further heavy showers will then again develop from the southwest.

These showers may be followed by thunderstorms and hail, particularly over the southern half of the country.

Highest temperatures on Friday will climb to between 8°C and 11°C.

Heavy showers will become more confined to Atlantic coasts on Friday night, with the chance of isolated thunderstorms and hail. Drier weather and clear spells will develop elsewhere.

Nighttime temperatures may lead to frost and some icy patches, falling to -1°C to 3°C, with the coldest of these seen over Munster and south Leinster.

Saturday

Met Éireann says Saturday will start with dry and bright spells, though scattered showers will develop through the morning.

Cloud will then build from the south through the day, with rain spreading across the southern half of the country by evening, turning heavy at times, with the chance of sleet and snow, particularly over high ground.

Conditions will become windier during the course of the day, with highest temperatures of 7°C to 10°C.

Saturday night will be generally wet and windy, with rain becoming heavy at times. Temperatures will stay above freezing, with lowest temperatures falling to between 2°C and 6°C.

Sunday

Sunday will again be wet and windy with widespread showery rain, possibly turning wintry in places and fresh to strong and gusty easterly winds veering westerly.

However, some dry and bright spells will develop in the evening. Daytime temperatures will reach highs of between 6°C and 10°C.

Sunday night will be mainly dry with clear spells in many areas, apart from some isolated showers. However, another spell of rain will spread northwards to many southern and eastern areas overnight.

It will be cold, with lowest temperatures falling to -1°C to 3°C. There will be patchy mist and fog and some light winds.

Management notes

Tillage

While cold is still slowing growth, good ground conditions should be used to get basic fertiliser applied, writes tillage editor Andy Doyle.

Sheep

Demand for hoggets is expected to remain robust over the coming months, providing a good outlet to cash in on ewe hoggets that are not likely to meet the grade for breeding, says sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at the latest advice for fertiliser purchases, wet weather management and making sure vaccinations are in before breeding commences.

Dairy

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan has some advice for farmers grappling with grazing in the wet weather.