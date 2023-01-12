Wet and windy conditions are to prevail over the weekend. \ David Ruffles

Friday

Met Éireann says that Friday will start off with showers, but that these will die out towards midday, when it will become mostly sunny for a time.

However, outbreaks of rain will spread from the west later in the afternoon and evening.

Similarly, fresh and gusty westerly winds will ease for a time in the afternoon before then strengthening again in the west later. There will be afternoon temperatures of 7°C to 9°C.

It will be wet on Friday night, as rain from the southwest spreads to all areas. It will be windy, as fresh to strong southwesterly winds develop.

Nighttime temperatures will fall to between 2°C and 5°C as the rain clears towards morning.

Saturday

Saturday will also be windy, with fresh to strong and gusty westerly winds bringing scattered showers, according to Met Éireann.

These showers will be frequent in the west and north, but there will also be sunny spells.

Highest daytime temperatures will reach between 3°C and 6°C, with temperatures dropping to near or below freezing Saturday night.

Sunday

Met Éireann forecasts that Sunday will be breezy and cold, with showers on coasts.

However, there will be some sunny spells inland.

Highest daytime temperatures will reach between 3°C and 6°C in the afternoon and will drop well below freezing on Sunday night.

Management notes

Tillage

Tillage editor Siobhán Walsh encourages farmers to have their say in the Department of Agriculture's consultation on the sustainable use of pesticides regulation.

Sheep

With current weather very hard on sheep, it is critical that feed supplies are assessed and supplementary feed is introduced before body condition is compromised, writes sheep editor Darren Carty.

Beef

Beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at looking after outwintered cattle, some survey results and details of an upcoming CAP seminar in Ballina, Co Mayo.

Dairy

In the dairy notes, dairy editor Aidan Brennan has some advice for farmers wondering what to do with full slurry tanks with very wet land.