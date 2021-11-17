The weekly cattle kill reached its highest level for 12 months with 10,711 animals processed during the week ending 6 November. While the kill last week was down slightly at 10,439, it is now five weeks in a row that total numbers slaughtered have passed 10,000 head.

In the six weeks to 6 November, there have been 61,322 cattle slaughtered, up 1.1% on the total for the same period in 2020.

Prices

Factory prices remain steady for prime cattle, with 400p to 410p/kg available for U-3 grades. However, fat lamb prices continue to strengthen with deals of 580p/kg becoming more common this week.

Buyers for Republic of Ireland factories are driving the mart trade and forcing NI factories to offer more. Irish processors are paying to €7.40/kg this week, which converts to a sterling equivalent of 590p/kg. Payment is being made at 22.5kg and 23kg carcase weight.

