In this week's news podcast, beef editor Adam Woods tells listeners about new Teagasc analysis which suggests that suckler farmers with lower stocking rates may make as much as those with higher numbers of cattle this year.

Adam also brings us the latest on beef price trends as factory prices move past the €5/kg mark.

Acting news editor Amy Forde and news correspondent Rachel Donovan discuss the new €55m Department of Agriculture scheme, which will see farmers paid up to €1,000 to make hay and silage. They also ask why dairy farmers have been excluded and bring us the reaction from farm organisations.

Rachel also shares news from Co Roscommon, where a farmer had eight calves stolen last Thursday. She tells us how the theft occurred and what gardaí are doing about it.

News correspondent Pat O’Toole shares an overview of where Ireland’s CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 is currently at and looks at the Department of Agriculture’s response to the European Commission feedback.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole gives us the details from his interview this week with Macra president John Keane. He describes how the lack of young farmers getting into the sector is a ticking timebomb.

Pat also discusses the continuing unease among IFA members in some counties over the salary increases awarded to IFA leadership.

Finally, we hear from Minister of State for Heritage Malcolm Noonan, who launched a new €55m revamp of the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) on Wednesday.

Minister Noonan tells us the recruitment of 60 new key staff for the service will see additional ranger boots on the ground for “collaborative” engagement with farmers.

