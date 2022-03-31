Our news team brings you the latest farming news stories.

In this week's news podcast, dairy editor Jack Kennedy discusses Teagasc analysis which shows it could cost up to €50 to make a bale of silage this year.

He tells listeners how this will affect all farm sectors and their fodder supplies.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan brings us a round-up of the latest fertiliser prices in a week where supply tightened further.

Rachel also delves into our survey of Irish consumers and tells us how some are willing to pay more for Irish farm produce in light of increasing farm level costs.

We hear from news correspondent Noel Bardon from Tuesday’s pig farmer protest.

He tells us where the sector now stands and what Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is doing on the issue.

Noel also talks burning penalties for farmers and describes how Minister Pippa Hackett called out a farmer over the weekend.

News correspondent Declan O’Brien shares news of Glanbia’s fixed milk price plans and looks at how farmers and other dairy processors might react.

Finally, we hear from Laois farmer Henry Burns and Carlow farmer John Kehoe at the Department’s CAP information meeting in Carlow on Monday night.

