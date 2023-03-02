Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, news correspondent Noel Bardon tells us that all 46,000 farmers who applied to the ACRES scheme will be accepted.

We discuss what it means for the farm sector and look at the next steps for participant farmers.

Beef editor Adam Woods runs through our exclusive analysis, which shows that beef factories are using mega-finishers to control cattle supply.

Markets intelligence specialist Phelim O’Neill talks Brexit and BSE in Brazil.

Finally, news correspondent Rachel Donovan updates us on the ICSA sheep farmer protest at the Dáil this week.

Listen in for the latest.