In this week's news podcast, acting news editor Amy Forde brings us the latest on the Fodder Support Scheme, which will now include farmers with ANC category 1 land.

News correspondent Barry Murphy outlines the Department of Agriculture’s new €1.5bn Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES) and explains what it might pay farmers.

Barry also looks at the sod turning at the Glanbia- and Royal A-ware-owned Belview cheese factory.

Barry and political correspondent Pat O’Toole also discuss the ongoing emissions reduction target negotiations within Government.

Pat looks at the UK’s foot-and-mouth disease scare over the weekend and gives an update from his trip to France with the Irish Farmers' Association.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan describes the debate at the Irish Farmers Journal Future of Europe conference on Friday.

Dairy editor Aidan Brennan explains the potential impact of a lowering of Ireland’s nitrates derogation where he says dairy incomes could fall by 20%.

Finally, we hear from University College Cork Professor Barbara Doyle Prestwich on the role gene editing might have in Irish agriculture.