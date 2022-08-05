Our news team brings you the latest from this week's paper.

In this week's news podcast, we bring you details of the measures set to be available to farmers under the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

Listen in to find out how you could be paid to manage hedgerows and conserve rare breeds.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole takes stock of the now legally binding emissions ceiling set for the farm sector and looks ahead at what it will mean for agriculture in Ireland.

News correspondents Noel Bardon and Rachel Donovan look at the detail within the 25% ceiling and describe some farmer reaction.

Noel also brings us news of Bord Bia’s new CEO Jim O’Toole and explains the current level of applications to the Department of Agriculture’s silage scheme.

Rachel sticks with Bord Bia and its organic trade mission to Germany with Minister Pippa Hackett. She also looks at farmer views on organic conversion, now that payment rates have increased.

Listen in for the latest from our news team.