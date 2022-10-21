In this week's news podcast, the opening of the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme for 30,000 farmers and ask will next month’s deadline be too soon for stretched farm advisers.

The Organic Farming Scheme is also open and we discuss the potential interest.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan gives us on update on the fertiliser trade and where it might go over the coming months.

Declan O’Brien shares news of a slowdown in trade for dairy heifers and that farmer debt is the lowest level it has been in 10 years.

News correspondent Noel Bardon runs through the Teagasc farm sustainability report for 2021.

Listen in for the latest.