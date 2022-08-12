Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, we bring you details of the payment rates set to be available to farmers under the Agri Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

News correspondent Noel Bardon brings us through what some farmers are set to draw down for sustainability measures.

Political correspondent and tillage farmer Pat O’Toole takes stock of the record €700m heatwave harvest for the tillage sector. He describes how moisture levels are low as harvest is 65% complete.

Noel also looks at news from the Irish Cattle Breeding Federation (ICBF) that beef straw usage on the dairy herd is up 25%.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan brings us farmers' views from the Irish Farmers Journal Thrive demonstration farm open day in Cashel, Co Tipperary, this week.

She also details the latest round of funding made available for works on rural roads and railways.

Finally, acting news editor Amy Forde details her interview with National Dairy Council (NDC) CEO Zoe Kavanagh and describes how young farmers can get involved in conserving Ireland’s native barn owl.

