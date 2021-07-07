Click here to download this week's podcast.
Iveragh Mart’s autumn weanling sale
Adam Woods was in Iveragh Mart this week in Co Kerry for its special show and sale of autumn weanlings. He spoke to suckler farmer Daniel O’Sullivan about farming in Kerry, the weanling trade and the future for suckling farming.
What ABP's latest acquisition means for farmers
Barry Cassidy and Phelim O’Neill discuss the recent clearance of ABP to take full control of Fane Valley’s red meat division.
Farmers give their views at Oak Park
Farmers speak about progress this year at the Crop Trials event in Oak Park.
Changing farm safety signage through graphic design
Ann-Marie Deady, a graphic designer, feels there is potential to improve farm safety through more appealing signage.
