In this week's news podcast, beef editor Adam Woods describes how factories are under pressure to increase beef prices as the World Cup bumps up demand. Adam discusses what it means for the current trade and suggests farmers should “sell on”.

Sustainability specialist Siobhán Walsh updates listeners on a bushing burning ban set to hit farmers in 2023.

Deputy news editor Amy Forde runs through some of the questions farmers have on the new CAP and gives an update on the spread of bird flu.

Finally, news correspondent Rachel Donovan describes her interview with a Tipperary farmer who was brutally assaulted by trespassers on his land.