Our team discusses all the latest farming news.

In this week's news podcast, we discuss all you need to know about Budget 2023. Hear what it means for your pocket and how farm leaders have responded.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan brings us news of a rural crime survey and an increase in demand for Green Cert places.

News correspondent Noel Bardon reports on the views of shed builders at last week’s National Ploughing Championships.

We also talk TB rule changes for locked-up farmers as negotiations continue at the TB forum.

Listen in for the latest.