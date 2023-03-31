Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, news correspondent Declan O’Brien tells us of a trial which will see calves flown to the continent from Shannon and Kerry airports.

Beef editor Adam Woods updates us on the challenges facing calf exporters following the closure of a lairage in Cherbourg over animal welfare concerns.

Sheep and schemes editor Darren Carthy informs us of an increase in sheep prices and brings us the opening spring lamb quotes of the year.

Buildings and labour specialist Martin Merrick gives details of the investment options now open under TAMS III.

Finally, news correspondent Rachel Donovan discusses the farm mobility service and new penalties for dog owners to combat sheep attacks.

Listen in for the latest.