Oak Park crop trials event in Co Carlow.

CAP deal finally struck in Brussels

Barry Cassidy and Phelim O’Neill discuss the implications for Irish farmers from the CAP deal struck in Brussels at the end of last week.

McConalogue on the redistribution of payments

Minister McConalogue gave his views at a CAP press conference on plans for greater payment redistribution.

IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden on CAP

Adam Woods sat down with IFA livestock chair Brendan Golden to talk about CAP reform and how it will affect Irish beef farmers, the future for the suckler cow and what the future holds for the Irish beef industry.

Tillage open day returns to Teagasc Oakpark

Stephen Robb and Siobhan Walsh discuss the Teagasc Oak Park trials event taking place this week in Carlow.

Fertiliser prices have been on the rise this season

Julia Meehan specialises in fertiliser markets in her work at Independent Commodity Intelligence Services.

