In this week's news podcast, political correspondent Pat O’Toole talks to us about European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski’s visit to Ireland this week.

The Commissioner shared his views on CAP supports and livestock farming.

Pat also outlines the political insights taken from our farmer survey and explains why more farmers say they’ll vote for Sinn Féin at the next General Election.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan describes how a growing deer population is causing havoc for Galway farmers and looks at how the mushroom sector is adjusting post-Brexit.

The news team’s Noel Bardon joins us for a piece on the concerns of forestry stakeholders. Noel also brings an update from the World Potato Congress, which was held in the RDS this week.

Finally, we’ll hear from Agri Aware at this week’s Bord Bia Bloom on the importance of educating young people on food production.

Listen in to get the latest on all of the stories on this week’s paper.