Barry Cassidy speaks to Minister Charlie McConalogue on CAP in this week’s podcast. \ Claire-Jeanne Nash

Minister McConalogue sets out his CAP priorities

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue spoke to Barry Cassidy and outlined what his priorities are when CAP talks resume later this month.

Insider’s guide to this week’s mart trade

Adam Woods talks to Shane Murphy about this week’s mart trade, what numbers are like and where the trade is headed. Listen here:

The Laois farm making oat drinks

Liam Lynam, a mixed farmer from Co Offaly has started producing oat drinks for a growing market. He features on the Sustainable Farm Insights page of this week’s paper.

