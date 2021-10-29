The Government will publish its climate action plan next week, with a cut of between 21% to 30% in agricultural emissions by 2030 likely to be announced.

This week, an Irish Farmers Journal-commissioned KPMG report found that a 30% emissions reduction could result in a €4bn hit to the economy and the loss of 56,400 farming-related jobs.

Phelim O'Neill and Anne Finnegan discuss the report on this week's podcast.

Pat O'Toole also brings us the latest on the CAP, with farmers in parts of the country taking aim at the Minister for Agriculture in recent days over the proposals around eco schemes and front-loading. He also outlines how farmers can calculate their farm payment from 2023.