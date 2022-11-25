In this week's news podcast, beef editor Adam Woods describes how tight cattle supplies are set to drive on beef prices.
We also hear from Irish Farmers' Association (IFA) south Leinster chair Francie Gorman at the IFA beef meeting held in Laois this week.
Deputy news editor Amy Forde runs through the latest from the Food Vision beef and sheep group, a new sheep scheme and bird flu.
Political correspondent Pat O’Toole updates us on the fallout at Kerry Co-op and news correspondent Declan O’Brien outlines the planting challenges facing tree nurseries.
Finally, news correspondent Rachel Donovan discusses farm safety.
SHARING OPTIONS: