Hear why beef farmers will need a price of €6/kg next spring to make ends meet.

In this week's news podcast, news correspondent Declan O’Brien tells us how the Department of Agriculture is tightening the screw on map acres, a mechanism used by intensive livestock farms to generate payments and dilute stocking rates.

Declan also looks at the impact of milk contracts on farmers who are now caught receiving milk prices below the current market value.

Acting news editor Amy Forde discusses why farmers are to be locked out of a new Government pension scheme and looks at the delays to the application for an Irish grass-fed beef PGI.

Beef stays on the agenda, with beef editor Adam Woods explaining Teagasc analysis that shows spiralling input costs will create a crisis for the suckler sector and why beef farmers will need a price of €6/kg next spring to make ends meet.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole gives us the details from his interview this week with Minister of State Martin Heydon.

He talks trade and gives an overview of Bord Bia’s trade mission to the US this week.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan brings us the latest from Irish Water on pesticide use and water contamination.

She also tells us that the Department has lifted a poultry housing order.