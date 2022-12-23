Get the latest from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, news editor Caitríona Morrissey and deputy news editor Amy Forde run through the detail of the Climate Action Plan for 2023 and ask what will it mean for farmers.

Caitríona also discusses the work underway to try accommodate the additional 16,000 farmers who applied to ACRES and details the IFA’s financial accounts up until the end of March 2022.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole comments on the reappointment of Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

New correspondent Noel Bardon brings us the highlights from our exclusive interview with the European Commissioner for Agriculture Janusz Wojciechowski.

Finally, news correspondent Rachel Donovan talks fertiliser prices and the rising cost of the Christmas dinner.

Listen in for the latest.