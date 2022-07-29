We discuss the latest news from this week's paper.

In this week's news podcast, political correspondent Pat O’Toole delves into the implications and next steps following the agreement that agriculture must reduce its emissions by 25% by 2030.

Pat looks at how the target might be met and brings us reaction from the farm organisations.

Acting news editor Amy Forde brings us news of a proposal which would see dairy farmers paid €5,000/head to cull their cows.

News correspondent Declan O’Brien talks to us about a move by the Irish Creamery Milk Suppliers Association to reduce its membership levy and mounting pressure on Glanbia over its fixed milk price contracts.

Farmer views

Finally, news correspondent Noel Bardon gives us the latest from protesting farmers in the Netherlands and we discuss the views shared by Irish farmers at our Tullamore Farm beef and sheep open day.

