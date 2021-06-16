The IFA protest travels up Pearse Street in Nenagh, Co Tipperary on Friday morning. \ Odhran Ducie

Click here to download this week's podcast.

Dalevalley sky-high protein sale

Shane Murphy speaks to auctioneer Michael Taaffe after a a highly successful pedigree Friesian sale in Carnaross.

A return to outdoor events

The tillage industry is leading the way in holding outdoor events. Goldcrop held its variety trials open day this week and those the Irish Farmers Journal spoke to were delighted to be back in the fields meeting colleagues.

Farmers descend on county towns for IFA protest against CAP and climate bill

Farmers descended on county towns on Friday last to voice their concerns about CAP and the Climate Action Bill. The Irish Farmers Journal team reports from locations around the country.

Skibbereen protest

Donal O’Donovan, Neily O’Leary and Ger O’Mahony give their reasons on why they were participating in the IFA protest.

Kilkenny farmer Andrew O’Carroll

Kilkenny farmer Andrew O’Carroll speaks to Katriona Kinsella about forestry licences and why he came out to protest last Friday.

Farming needs better representation on climate council – Jackie Cahill

Jackie Cahill, Fianna Fáil TD and chair of the Oireachtas agriculture committee tells the Irish Farmers Journal that sectoral targets for climate emissions must be economically sustainable.

Cavan IFA protests

Cavan farmers speak to Adam Woods at the Cavan IFA protests last Friday.

Cross-border dairy industry concerns about all-Ireland milk

Dr Mike Johnston of the Dairy Council for Northern Ireland and Conor Mulvihill of Dairy Industry Ireland outline their concerns for all-Ireland milk.

Sharing a slurry tank

Some would say the meitheal or traditional model of sharing resources is long gone in Ireland but on the side of a hill near Macroom, Co Cork dairy farmers Brendan Hinchion and John Wood talk to Jack Kennedy about their new initiative that allowed them to form a co-op, buy a new slurry tank and then share usage of this brand new, high-specification slurry tank with four local farmers.

The sharing initiative came about after their discussion group visited France in 2017.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here!