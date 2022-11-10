Get the latest from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, we discuss our exclusive survey on the feed costs facing farmers this winter and ask what it means for beef farmers.

Livestock specialist Declan Marren examines the regional imbalances in feed cost increases and looks at beef finisher margins for the months ahead.

Deputy news editor Amy Forde updates listeners on an extension to the ACRES deadline, organic scheme applications, turkey supplies for Christmas and leased land prices.

News correspondent Declan O’Brien shares news that forestry land prices are heading for €7,000/ac and we discuss the National Parks and Wildlife Service’s (NPWS) acquisition of 4,500ha of land in Mayo, formerly owned by Coillte.

Finally, political correspondent Pat O’Toole describes the impact of last week’s ‘weak tornado’ on farmers in Wexford.

Listen in for the latest.