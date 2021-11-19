On this week's Irish Farmers Journal podcast, beef editor Adam Woods discusses how veterinary medicines could be hidden away in co-op stores in the same way that cigarettes are now hidden in shops.

Sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty has the latest on the eco scheme measures in the next CAP.

News correspondent Declan O'Brien discusses the fertiliser trade at the moment and tells us why the supply chain is grinding to a halt.

Finally, deputy editor Jack Kennedy breaks downt the latest Glanbia deal on the table, which could see the co-op own 100% of Glanbia Ireland.