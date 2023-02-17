In this week's news podcast, policy analyst Anne Finnegan details the windfall profits made by fertiliser suppliers last year, as farmers grappled with high prices.
The team also discusses the EPA-commissioned climate report, its proposals and the latest from its authors.
News editor Caitríona Morrissey brings us an update on the TAMS dribble bar slurry equipment exclusion.
Deputy news editor Amy Forde shares farmer reaction to Meat Industry Ireland’s (MII) sustainability report.
Milk price cuts, the Agrifood Regulator, pig prices and cattle thefts are all also on the agenda.
Listen in for the latest.
