In this week's podcast, we discuss how the Government is set to roll out a multimillion euro package to support farmers to make more fodder this year with news correspondent Declan O’Brien.

The move comes as the sector continues to face supply challenges brought about by the war in Ukraine. Declan also describes how fertiliser sales are back some 25% this year, as importers grapple with the European market.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole brings us the latest on dairy quota fears this week after a series of mixed messages from cabinet members and Department officials.

Pat also takes a look at the convergence impact of the new CAP and explains how listeners can use a Department calculator to find out more.

Pig scheme

We speak to news correspondent Noel Barden about the new pig aid payment scheme. He tells us how pig farmers can apply and what it might mean for the sector.

Noel also reports on the Irish Farmers' Association’s reaction to new rewetting laws coming from the European Commission.

Finally, news correspondent Rachel Donovan speaks to outgoing Agricultural Consultants Association president Tom Canning at the association's AGM, which was held on Thursday.