The Irish Farmers Journal news team brings you the latest on the stories in this week's paper.

On this week's podcast, we discuss the impact that the war in Ukraine will have on farming, including a detailed look at fertiliser and feed availability and price with political correspondent Pat O’Toole.

News correspondent Noel Barden brings us the latest from the European Commission and describes the steps its taking to ensure food security and find measures to mitigate the impact of war on the farm sector.

Sheep and buildings editor Darren Carthy explains how active farmers will be redefined under the new CAP and predicts the key issues for farmers which will be discussed at the Department of Agriculture’s CAP information meeting series, which commences in Mullingar on Thursday.

We also hear from news correspondent Declan O’Brien on how the carbon reduction targets set for the agricultural sector will move from a range to a specific target and how this might affect farmers.

Finally, the livestock team’s Niamh Gunn brings us the latest on the weanling trade from Donegal Mart.