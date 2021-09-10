Listen to "Weekly Podcast: Labour shortages and CAP modelling" on Spreaker.
IFAC report
Rising costs and recruitment issues are proving a challenge for small businesses, as Phelim O'Neill finds out while speaking to IFAC's David Leydon.
Listen to "Rising costs and recruitment issues a challenge for small business" on Spreaker.
Harvest update
The tillage team has an update on spring beans, straw markets, weather and cover crops in this week's tillage podcast.
Listen to "Spring beans, straw markets, weather and cover crops – harvest podcast" on Spreaker.
