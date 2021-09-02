Harvest
Stephen Robb is joined by Siobhán Walsh and Andy Doyle to discuss all the harvest action in the field over the past week.
The team discusses spring cereal performance, winter hybrid rye, grain prices, straw, carbon markets and oilseed rape.
Listen to "Grain and carbon prices moving in the right direction - harvest podcast #5" on Spreaker.
SUAS scheme
Ellen Durkin speaks to a farmer in the SUAS scheme on the actions he has carried out and the project manager of the scheme.
Listen to "An update on the Sustainable Uplands Agri-environmental Scheme (SUAS)" on Spreaker.
New FTMTA director
Gary Abbott speaks with newly appointed FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly to find out how his time has been so far settling into the role, the current issues faced by the machinery sector and his future plans for the association, as well as the likelihood of an FTMTA machinery show taking place next spring.
Listen to "Gary Abbott speaks with newly appointed FTMTA executive director Michael Farrelly" on Spreaker.
Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here!
SHARING OPTIONS: