On this week's podcast, news correspondent Declan O'Brien looks at the increased competition for rental land and the impact on prices.
He also discusses why the Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association is seeking a 'tax holiday' on capital gains tax liabilities that accrue from the sale of CAP entitlements.
Beef and suckler editor Adam Woods tells us what type of cattle are being sought for two livestock vessels and news correspondent Rachel Donovan has an update on the pig crisis and why farmers were protesting this week.
