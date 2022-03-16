Irish Country Living’s Paul Mooney speaks to us about the Irish Farmers Journal Agricultural Land Price Report, free inside this week’s paper.

In this week's podcast, deputy editor Jack Kennedy reports how the Department of Agriculture is considering ways to reduce bovine methane emissions, with a potential incentive for farmers to cull cows under discussion.

Jack also explains how the Department is conceding that some aspects of the CAP may have to change, given the impact of the war in Ukraine.

News correspondent Noel Bardon brings us an update from the Department’s CAP information evenings where farmers have been putting their questions to Department officials.

Paul explains how land value increased by 16% in 2021, while the total number of farms for sale fell by 15%.

We also hear from sheep and schemes editor Darren Carthy, who brings us news this week on the reference years proposed for a new suckler scheme.

Elsewhere, political correspondent Pat O’Toole gives an update on fertiliser prices and supply, as well as news of sinister threats being sent to some IFA officers.

Finally, our livestock team’s Niamh Gunn reports from Saturday’s Irish Limousin Society premier sale, where she spoke to the society’s CEO Ronan Murphy about the bull trade.