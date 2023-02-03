Get the latest farming news from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, beef editor Adam Woods takes a look at this week’s mart trade for cattle, as prices break record levels and demand remains strong.

Adam also discusses the requirements for the new Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP).

News editor Caitríona Morrissey reports from this week’s inaugural Dialogue on Women in Agriculture.

Deputy news editor Amy Forde brings us the latest on the ongoing salmonella investigation on eight poultry farms.

Finally, news correspondents Noel Bardon and Rachel Donovan talk Bord Bia audits, bush burning, dog attacks on sheep and the latest with the Irish Country Women’s Association (ICA).

Listen in for the latest.