In this week's news podcast, sheep, schemes and buildings editor Darren Carty brings us the latest on the new Agri-Environment Climate Measure (AECM) to be rolled out to farmers.

Darren also talks sheep prices and gives an outlook on the potential spring lamb trade for 2023.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole talks to us about the ongoing Government negotiations to set a carbon emissions reduction target for the farm sector.

Pat also looks at a finding that glyphosate, a chemical used in weed killer Roundup, is not cancerous.

News correspondent Noel Bardon discusses the EU’s new nature restoration law and the impact it will have in Ireland.

Finally, we’ll hear from Grace Maher, the development officer of the Irish Organics Association (IOA), about the Organic Farming Scheme.