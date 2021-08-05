Listen to "Weekly podcast: new schemes in CAP and harvest 2021 update" on Spreaker.

Click here to download this week's podcast.

Raphoe Mart

Adam Woods was in Raphoe Mart in Donegal earlier this week, with the mart 60 years on the go this year. He speaks to Robin Craig, one of the longest-serving members of the mart committee, on how marts have changed in the last 60 years.

Listen to "Who was Red Mickey from Raphoe?" on Spreaker.

FarmPEAT project

A new scheme in the midlands called FarmPEAT was launched in recent days. Project manager Caroline Lalor and Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Pippa Hackett outline details of the results-based agri-environmental scheme.

Listen to "FarmPEAT agri-environmental pilot launched" on Spreaker.

Harvest 2021

After a great start to harvest 2021, Stephen Robb talks to Andy Doyle and Siobhan Walsh about the progress of harvest 2021 so far, grain prices and straw demand.

Listen to "Harvest 2021 – how have crops preformed so far?" on Spreaker.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here!