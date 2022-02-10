This week, we speak to senior inspector at the Department of Agriculture Jack Nolan on the Organic Farming Scheme and have an update on the crises in the pig and horticulture sectors.

We also hear that while fertiliser prices have continued to skyrocket for farmers, this week fertiliser manufacturer Yara reported a 50% jump in profits.

We'll have an update on public access to the hills and why farmers are infuriated and, finally, we speak to Sam Chesney of the Ulster Farmers Union on the Northern Ireland climate bill.