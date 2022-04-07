The Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG) speaks to news correspondent Rachel Donovan on its key priorities.

In this week's news podcast, acting news editor Amy Forde explains the European Commission directive which could see livestock farmers needing environmental permits to farm.

She also looks at Department of Agriculture finances and asks where some €40m from the BEAM scheme went.

Beef editor Adam Woods discusses beef breeding and gives an overview of the supplement in this week’s paper.

He also tells us about an ABP and ICBF report launched this week which shows slaughtering cattle at earlier could lead to a reduction in emissions.

TB

We talk TB compensation payments and the markets for organic beef in Europe with news correspondent Noel Barden.

Sheep editor Darren Carthy runs through the latest on the sheep trade, where cull ewe prices hit €300/head in some marts this week.

The Women in Agriculture Stakeholders Group (WASG) speaks to news correspondent Rachel Donovan on its key priorities following a meeting with Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

Finally, the livestock team’s Niamh Gunn brings us an update from the winners of the 2022 Certified Irish Angus Schools Competition.