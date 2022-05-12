Get the latest in this week's paper from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, beef editor Adam Woods discusses how beef prices are continuing to reach record levels this week and in particular, how the mart trade for live cattle is really moving. He talks supply and demand and we look at how long these beef trends might continue.

Adam also looks at a postponement to the full roll out of new veterinary medicine regulations and explains what the news means for farmers.

We hear of the “booming” dairy markets which have led to further milk price increases for April milk supplied.

News correspondent Declan O’Brien updates listeners on what he describes as “crucial battle” commencing over the carbon emissions targets which are to be set for the agriculture sector. He asks if negotiations between Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue and his coalition colleague Climate Minister Eamon Ryan will be deadlocked or if there’s a compromise to be reached.

Declan also looks at an FBD “windfall” set for shareholders and a dispute between the IFA’s forestry committee and the commercial wing of the farm organisation.

News correspondent Noel Bardon talks IFA pig protests and brings analysis of the current prices, constraints and costs pig farmers are facing.

Tullamore Show

News correspondent Rachel Donovan shares an update on sexed semen use, which she says is up over 60% this year. She reports on insight from AI providers on what’s behind the trend and what it means for the dairy sector.

Rachel also reports from the Irish Rural Link conference on Friday and speaks to Minister for Rural Affairs and Community Development Heather Humphreys on a potential increase to the fine on pet owners for dog attacks on livestock.

Finally, we hear from we’ll hear from the livestock team’s Niamh Gunn who speaks to the new secretary of the Tullamore FBD National Livestock Show Chelsea Cox McDonald on what attendees can expect this year.

