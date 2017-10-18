Sign in to your account
Weekly podcast: recovering from storm Ophelia and more for spruce than barley

By on
Farmers describe the devastation of Ophelia. Plus agricultural college open days and Brexit talk at the Anuga food fair.
Farmers describe the devastation of Ophelia. Plus agricultural college open days and Brexit talk at the Anuga food fair.

Listen to "Storm Ophelia, low price for malt barley and agri-careers - Podcast Ep. 135" on Spreaker.

News correspondents Hannah Quinn-Mulligan and Pat O’Toole review comments made by Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice at an Oireachtas Committee on the future of the tillage sector in Ireland

Listen to “Could tillage farmers get more for spruce trees than barley?” on Spreaker.

Irish Country Living careers and property specialist Anthony Jordan attended the recent open days held by several agricultural colleges. He told news correspondent Thomas Hubert what students can expect for the next academic year.

Listen to “Ag colleges open days” on Spreaker.

Irish Farmers Journal markets specialist Phelim O’Neill gets the views of Colin Smith of the Livestock and Meat Commission on the latest round of Brexit negoatiations.

Listen to “LMC's Colin Smith on Brexit talks” on Spreaker.

Missed the previous episodes of the podcast? Catch up here: www.farmersjournal.ie/podcast

Place ad