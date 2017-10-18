Weekly podcast: recovering from storm Ophelia and more for spruce than barley
News correspondents Hannah Quinn-Mulligan and Pat O’Toole review comments made by Deputy Michael Fitzmaurice at an Oireachtas Committee on the future of the tillage sector in Ireland
Irish Country Living careers and property specialist Anthony Jordan attended the recent open days held by several agricultural colleges. He told news correspondent Thomas Hubert what students can expect for the next academic year.
Irish Farmers Journal markets specialist Phelim O’Neill gets the views of Colin Smith of the Livestock and Meat Commission on the latest round of Brexit negoatiations.
Rainfall warning for south and east
Approximately 500 Glanbia suppliers affected by ex-hurricane Ophelia