On this week's podcast, we discuss new targets proposed by the European Commission for rewetting drained farmed peatlands with news correspondent Noel Barden.

Noel also discusses the details of a new €7m pig farmer support scheme announced this week by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue.

The Irish Country Living team’s Anne O’Donoghue tells us about rural planning and Janine Kennedy speaks to us about the potential for plant-based proteins in the Irish bioeconomy.

We also hear from news correspondent Rachel O’Donovan on plans under way for Ploughing 2022 and the livestock team’s Niamh Gunn brings us the latest on the sheep trade from Carnaross Mart.