Our news team brings you the latest on our weekly news podcast.

In this week's news podcast, beef editor Adam Woods discusses how beef prices are set to rocket, as demand exceeds supply and the reopening of the Chinese market adds fire to the trade.

Adam tells us that beef prices have moved on since the new year, with a €200/head improvement on a 380kg carcase.

Deputy news editor Amy Forde brings us farmer reaction to the removal of suckler cull schemes from the Climate Action Plan.

Buildings reporter Martin Merrick details changes to the accelerated capital allowance scheme and reminds farmers that the new TAMS will open in the first quarter of this year.

News correspondent Noel Bardon details a rural crime spree which has seen a tractor and slurry tanker stolen in Kerry recovered in Armagh.

Noel also looks at the latest scanning results reported by a number of sheep farmers across the country.

Finally, news correspondent Declan O’Brien takes another look at the now controversial Coillte deal with UK investment firm Gresham House.

Listen in for the latest.