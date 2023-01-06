Get the latest from our news team.

In this week's news podcast, sheep and schemes editor Darren Carty tells us how farms are set to be inspected every five days in 2023 by space satellites.

We detail what it might mean for farmers, payments and compliance.

As recent dog attacks shock farmers, Darren also takes a look at what you can do if a dog is found worrying your stock.

The team also brings you the exclusive insights from our survey of nearly 2,000 farmers, including voting preferences, income fears and scheme confusion.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole outlines the latest on Tirlán’s fixed milk price scheme.

The above and lots more in this week’s podcast.

