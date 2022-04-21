In this week's news podcast, buildings and labour efficiency reporter Martin Merrick looks at “spiralling” shed costs and compares the cost of building a three-bay slatted shed in 2018 and now.

Political correspondent Pat O’Toole looks at the appointment of Michael Curran as Macra’s new chief executive and outlines the challenges he might face in the coming months.

Pat also discusses the vote by north Cork IFA to ask IFA national council to revisit the pay increases the association's leadership received last week.

News correspondent Rachel Donovan talks fertiliser prices, which keep notching higher, and reports that some 100,000ha of farmland is in or is being converted to organics.

News correspondent Noel Barden looks at the theft of two tractor GPS units in the midlands on the same night last week.

We hear from our livestock team’s Niamh Gunn who spoke to owner of the Gigginstown House Angus herd and Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary about the trade for his cattle at last Saturday’s on farm sale.

Finally, acting news editor Amy Forde speaks to Dave Moloney, who was announced the Teagasc/FBD student of the year for 2021 on Thursday.